Party in the Paddock at Turfway Park Racing & Gaming
Turfway Park 7500 Turfway Rd., Florence, Kentucky 41042
Gates open at 6PM
Lawn chairs encouraged!
No outside food or drinks permitted.
5/31 – Morgan Wallen Tribute
6/28 – Taylor Swift Tribute
7/26 – Guns N Roses Tribute / WEBN Frog Legs Race & Countdown to Fireworks
8/30 – Carrie Underwood Tribute “Carrie’d Away” / WEBN Firework Kickoff Weekend
For more information, please call 859.371.0200 or visit turfway.com
