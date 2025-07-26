Party in the Paddock at Turfway Park Racing & Gaming

to

Turfway Park 7500 Turfway Rd., Florence, Kentucky 41042

Gates open at 6PM

Lawn chairs encouraged!

No outside food or drinks permitted.

5/31 – Morgan Wallen Tribute 

6/28 – Taylor Swift Tribute 

7/26 – Guns N Roses Tribute / WEBN Frog Legs Race & Countdown to Fireworks 

8/30 – Carrie Underwood Tribute “Carrie’d Away” / WEBN Firework Kickoff Weekend 

For more information, please call 859.371.0200 or visit turfway.com

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
859.371.0200
