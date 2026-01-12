× Expand midway art studios Hand made tortellini

Pasta Making- Tortelli at Midway Art Studios

Join us for a hands-on culinary experience as we dive into the art of making fresh tortellini! Learn traditional techniques to shape, fill, and cook these classic Italian pasta jewels from scratch — no experience needed. Home made sauces available for purchase to make a delicious pasta dinner.

For more information visit midwayartstudios.com/workshops