Pasta Making- Tortelli at Midway Art Studios

Midway Art Studios 100 East Main St 2nd Floor, Midway, Kentucky 40347

Join us for a hands-on culinary experience as we dive into the art of making fresh tortellini! Learn traditional techniques to shape, fill, and cook these classic Italian pasta jewels from scratch — no experience needed. Home made sauces available for purchase to make a delicious pasta dinner.

For more information visit midwayartstudios.com/workshops

Food & Drink
