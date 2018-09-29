Pastel Painting Techniques at Artisan Center

On Saturday, Sept . 29, from 10:30 to 3:30, Lexington artist Marianna McDonald will demonstrate her pastel painting techniques from 10:30 to 3:30 at the Center.

McDonald started painting in oils as a teenager and her summers were spent on a five-generation family farm in Randolph County, WV, where she fell in love with the land by walking its hillsides and valleys.

When asked why she prefers painting landscapes Marianna responds, “As long as I can remember, I’ve loved the land, especially open areas with little interference of human activity. These places represent unrestricted freedom and solitude. By emphasizing light, shadow, and expressive color with pastels, I hope to give the viewer the experience of connecting with these places.”

McDonald received her BS degree in art with an emphasis in painting and graphic design from Murray State University. After working for the Lexington Herald-Leader newspaper for 14 years, she left in 2001 to become a full - time artist.

McDonald is well known throughout the region for her dramatic and colorful works. She generally paints plein - air (outside and on- site), and is often seen at work creating her paintings on the grounds and in the surrounding fields of Shaker Village at Pleasant Hill, where she has a studio

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information call (859) 985-5448 or visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov