Patrick Adams: Traces Exhibit at New Editions Gallery

New Editions Gallery 500 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky

Patrick Adams: Traces Exhibit at New Editions Gallery

 Drawn to the profound beauty of southeastern France known as the Vaucluse, this current body of work is an extension of the artist's early landscapes and a departure to a freer less defined expression. The large scale paintings radiate with this desire to communicate and share the mysterious beauty and magic of the natural world around us.

Through November 2

Free.

Tuesday-Saturday, 11AM-5:30PM

New Editions Gallery | 500 W Short St

For more information call 859.266.2766 or visit NewEditionsGallery.com

New Editions Gallery 500 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky View Map
Art & Exhibitions
859.266.2766
