Patriot Concert at Transylvania University

Lexington’s Fourth of July Festival, presented by Ball Homes and Central Bank, begins on July 3rd with the Great American Pie and Ice Cream Social and the Patriotic Concert on the lawn of Old Morrison. This concert features the Lexington Singers, under the baton of Dr. Jefferson Johnson.

Join the Lexington Singers as they return from a short hiatus to appear at Old Morrison for this time-treasured gem to celebrate our nation’s independence by performing some of your favorite patriotic songs with the 202nd Army Band of the Kentucky National Guard. This event is FREE to the public.

Nearby, free parking is available in the university’s lots.

Wednesday, July 3 | 8PM

Old Morrison | W 3rd St

FREE

859.338.9888

LexSing.org

For more information call (859) 233-8142 or visit