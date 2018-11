Patron Circle Coffee with a Curator at the Speed

Patron Circle members are invited to join Erika Holmquist-Wall, Chief Curator and Mary & Barry Bingham Sr., Curator of European & American Painting & Sculpture, and Head Preparator, Ron Davey, for coffee and a tour of Dutch and Flemish Art. Space is limited and restricted to Patron Circle and International Benefactor Circle Members.

For more information call (502) 634-2700 or visit speedmuseum.org