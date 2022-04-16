Patsy Cline Tribute with Mandy Barnett at SKyPAC

to

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Patsy Cline Tribute with Mandy Barnett at SKyPAC

A frequent guest on the Grand Ole Opry and the original star of the musical Always…Patsy Cline, Mandy Barnett, brings her mesmerizing voice to Bowling Green.

Tickets are $45, $35, or $25

For more information call  270-904-1880  or visit theskypac.com

Info

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Concerts & Live Music
270-904-1880
to
Google Calendar - Patsy Cline Tribute with Mandy Barnett at SKyPAC - 2022-04-16 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Patsy Cline Tribute with Mandy Barnett at SKyPAC - 2022-04-16 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Patsy Cline Tribute with Mandy Barnett at SKyPAC - 2022-04-16 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Patsy Cline Tribute with Mandy Barnett at SKyPAC - 2022-04-16 19:30:00 ical