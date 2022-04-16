Patsy Cline Tribute with Mandy Barnett at SKyPAC
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
A frequent guest on the Grand Ole Opry and the original star of the musical Always…Patsy Cline, Mandy Barnett, brings her mesmerizing voice to Bowling Green.
Tickets are $45, $35, or $25
For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com
