Patti's 1880's in Grand Rivers Festival of Lights
to
Grand Rivers, Kentucky 1858 J H O'Bryan Ave, Grand Rivers, Kentucky 42045
Patti's 1880's Festival of Lights
Join Patti's for the annual Festival of Lights Ceremony. Friday, November 5th, at 5pm as they turn the Settlement into a magical light display, kicking off the 2021 Holiday Season. Enjoy music by The Cruisers and bring the kids for a special visit by Santa and Mrs Claus. The Grist Mill Cafe will be selling Gourmet Coffees, Hot Chocolate and sweet treats.
For more information call (270) 362-0152 or visit grandriversarts.com