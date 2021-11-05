Patti's 1880's in Grand Rivers Festival of Lights

Patti's 1880's Festival of Lights

Join Patti's for the annual Festival of Lights Ceremony. Friday, November 5th, at 5pm as they turn the Settlement into a magical light display, kicking off the 2021 Holiday Season. Enjoy music by The Cruisers and bring the kids for a special visit by Santa and Mrs Claus. The Grist Mill Cafe will be selling Gourmet Coffees, Hot Chocolate and sweet treats.

For more information call (270) 362-0152 or visit grandriversarts.com