Patton Oswalt at Lexington Opera House

to

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Patton Oswalt at Lexington Opera House

 On Friday, September 4, 2026, Patton Oswalt will bring his stand-up comedy to the Lexington Opera House. One of the most recognizable voices in modern comedy, Oswalt continues to leave his distinctive imprint across entertainment through his award-winning stand-up specials and extensive work in film, television, and voice acting.

For more information, please call (859) 233-4567 or visit lexingtonoperahouse.com/

Info

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Patton Oswalt at Lexington Opera House - 2026-09-04 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Patton Oswalt at Lexington Opera House - 2026-09-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Patton Oswalt at Lexington Opera House - 2026-09-04 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Patton Oswalt at Lexington Opera House - 2026-09-04 19:00:00 ical