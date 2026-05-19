Patton Oswalt at Lexington Opera House

On Friday, September 4, 2026, Patton Oswalt will bring his stand-up comedy to the Lexington Opera House. One of the most recognizable voices in modern comedy, Oswalt continues to leave his distinctive imprint across entertainment through his award-winning stand-up specials and extensive work in film, television, and voice acting.

For more information, please call (859) 233-4567 or visit lexingtonoperahouse.com/