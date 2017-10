Paul Childers & The Black Tie Affair

Kentucky Classic Arts presents two holiday concerts at Angelic Hall: Paul Childers & The Black Tie Affair takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. This new take on Christmas classics blends pop, R&B and soul.

A lineup of local artists sings the Christmas classics during It's A Country Christmas Concert on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 7 and 8.

For more information call 270-321-0218​ or visit mykct.com