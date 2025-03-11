Paul Taylor Dance Company at the Norton Center for the Arts
Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Paul Taylor Dance Company at the Norton Center for the Arts
Renowned for its innovative and emotionally compelling performances, the Paul Taylor Dance Company is known as the premiere institution for American modern dance.
For more information call 859.236.4692 or visit nortoncenter.com
