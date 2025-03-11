Paul Taylor Dance Company at the Norton Center for the Arts

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Paul Taylor Dance Company at the Norton Center for the Arts

Renowned for its innovative and emotionally compelling performances, the Paul Taylor Dance Company is known as the premiere institution for American modern dance.

For more information call 859.236.4692 or visit nortoncenter.com

Concerts & Live Music
859.236.4692
