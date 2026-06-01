Paula Nadelstern: Master of Symmetry at National Quilt Museum

Paula Nadelstern has achieved international recognition for her innovative and complex designs inspired by the bilateral symmetry of kaleidoscopic images. Honored by inclusion in the Twentieth Century’s 100 Best American Quilts, her quilts were showcased in the American Folk Art Museum’s first one person exhibition highlighting the work of a contemporary quilt artist (2009). In addition to numerous awards, she is a recipient of fellowships from the New York Foundation for the Arts and The Bronx Council on the Arts. Paula is the author of six C&T books and the designer of over thirty Benartex fabric collections. She lives on the same block in the Bronx where she was born

For more information, please call 270.442.8856 or visit quiltmuseum.org/