Paws in Nature at Bernheim

Over 13,000 dogs visit Bernheim each year, and Bernheim is celebrating each one of them on Saturday, December 10. Activities for dogs and their humans will include short training classes and dog parkour taught by Dog Training Camp USA, holiday dog photos, and an ugly sweater contest. Do some holiday shopping for other dog-lovers and their pooches with a variety of dog vendors and merchandise in Bernheim’s gift shop.

Dogs can also sponsor the festival for the opportunity to be featured on Bernheim’s social media and in the Visitor Center.

Paws in Nature runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is a free event, with a $10 per-car recommended donation for non-members for admission into Bernheim. For more information, visit Bernheim.org/paws.

About Bernheim

Bernheim’s mission is to connect people with nature. Whiskey maker, Isaac W. Bernheim established the 14,000+ acre arboretum and research forest in 1929 as a gift to the people of Kentucky. Bernheim’s gate is open every day 7 a.m. until approximately sunset, except December 25 and January 1. Admission to the park is always free for members and free for all every weekday. Weekends and holidays have a $5 environmental impact fee per vehicle for the public. Schools and tour groups are welcome; please call in advance for fees and scheduling. The Visitor Center and Gift Shop are open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. every day, including weekends. Isaac’s Café, located in the Visitor Center, is open 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. with refreshments. Bernheim is located in Clermont, KY, about 20 minutes from the Louisville airport. From I-65, take exit 112 and follow the signs. The entrance is approximately one mile from the interstate. Bernheim is a non-profit organization that relies on memberships, grants and donations for support.

For more information or to make reservations call 505-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org