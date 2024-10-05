× Expand The Humane Society of Oldham County Paws in the Park

Paws in the Park at Belknap Park

A suggested donation of $10 will help many animals in need.

There is something for everyone at this fundraiser. Have your dog run the agility course, play in the splash pool, chase bubbles and enter many contests including best dressed, cutest, and musical “sit”. The newest contest involves 2 family members and your dog the Rocket Run dog race. Bouncy slide, face painting, bubble table and frozen treats for the kids. Music by Abyss Entertainment, Smokin’ Dawgs Cafe, and the Woofin’ Wagon, a food truck for dogs! Come find treasures from our vendors offering unique items and our silent auction. Get your dogs microchipped and nails trimmed. All alumni grads of Camp K-9 will be invited onto the stage for a group photo. This event will be Emceed by WLKY’s Jennifer Baileys. There will be a dog demonstration and a 20 minute parade style dog walk around the beautiful park.

For more information call (502) 222-7537 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/