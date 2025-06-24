× Expand Moonsong Paws on the Patio

Paws on the Patio at Moonsong Bar + Café

Paws on the Patio will feature weekly Spirited cocktail specials, and Moonsong Bar + Café offers a variety of beer, wine, Free-Spirited mocktails and espresso beverages. Receive a complimentary pup cup with any Moonsong purchase. A portion of proceeds will support local animal shelters.

Located at 710 E. Jefferson Street, Moonsong Bar + Café is located within Tempo by Hilton NuLu, a pet friendly hotel. While Paws on the Patio takes advantage of sunny days and the hotel’s spacious patio, pups are also welcome in the indoor Moonsong space and hotel lobby.

A partnership between Hilton and Bluestone Lane, an Australian-inspired premium coffee roaster, café and lifestyle brand, Moonsong Bar + Café offers a range of grab-and-go options and sit-down meals. In the evening, choose from delicious dishes like blackened salmon tacos, an Impossible burger, a fried chicken sandwich and more – plus a selection of sides and desserts.

Moonsong Bar + Café is open daily from 6-11 a.m. and 3-10 p.m. Street parking is available as well as in the garage attached to the hotel.

For more information visit moonsongcafe.com