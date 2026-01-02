Paws on the Patio at Tempo by Hilton

to

Tempo by Hilton 710 E Jefferson Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Paws on the Patio at Tempo by Hilton

Bring your furry friend to Moonsong on from 4 to 7 p.m. for drink specials and a free pup cup with purchase. $1 from every Tito’s purchase is donated to the Kentucky Humane Society.

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com

Info

Tempo by Hilton 710 E Jefferson Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Food & Drink
to
Google Calendar - Paws on the Patio at Tempo by Hilton - 2026-01-06 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Paws on the Patio at Tempo by Hilton - 2026-01-06 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Paws on the Patio at Tempo by Hilton - 2026-01-06 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Paws on the Patio at Tempo by Hilton - 2026-01-06 16:00:00 ical