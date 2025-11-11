× Expand Moonsong Bar + Cafe Moonsong Bar + Cafe

Bring your furry friend to Paws on the Patio at Moonsong Bar + Café on Tuesday November 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. Enjoy food, coffee, seltzers, cocktails and mocktails – plus every dog gets a complimentary pup cup with any purchase! Pups are also welcome inside the hotel, so everyone can stay warm and comfortable!

