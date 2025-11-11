Paws on the Patio

to

Tempo by Hilton Louisville Downtown NuLu 710 E Jefferson St, Kentucky 40202

Bring your furry friend to Paws on the Patio at Moonsong Bar + Café on Tuesday November 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. Enjoy food, coffee, seltzers, cocktails and mocktails – plus every dog gets a complimentary pup cup with any purchase! Pups are also welcome inside the hotel, so everyone can stay warm and comfortable!

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com

Info

Tempo by Hilton Louisville Downtown NuLu 710 E Jefferson St, Kentucky 40202
Food & Drink
to
Google Calendar - Paws on the Patio - 2025-11-11 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Paws on the Patio - 2025-11-11 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Paws on the Patio - 2025-11-11 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Paws on the Patio - 2025-11-11 16:00:00 ical