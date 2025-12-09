× Expand Paws on the Patio Paws on the Patio

Bring your furry friend to Moonsong on from 4 to 7 p.m. for drink specials and a free pup cup with purchase. $1 from every Tito’s purchase is donated to the Kentucky Humane Society. There will be puppies from the Kentucky Humane Society on this date!

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com