× Expand Peach State Opera / Fine Arts Association of Southeastern Kentucky Promotional Poster for La Traviata

Peach State Opera’s La Traviata

The Fine Arts Association of Southeastern Kentucky Presents Peach State Opera’s La Traviata

A Timeless Tale of Love, Sacrifice, and Tragedy Comes to Life in the Heart of Kentucky

Williamsburg, KY — The Fine Arts Association of Southeastern Kentucky is thrilled to announce an enchanting production of Peach State Opera’s "La Traviata", taking place on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 3:00 PM in the Kohn Theatre on the University of the Cumberlands campus.

One of the most beloved and frequently performed operas of all time, La Traviata brings to the stage a poignant tale of passion, heartbreak, and societal pressures. This timeless masterpiece tells the story of Violetta, a woman of intelligence and grace, caught between her love for Alfredo, a nobleman, and the disapproval of his father, Germont. Set against the backdrop of 19th-century society, the opera explores themes of love, sacrifice, and redemption, culminating in an unforgettable, tragic finale.

Audiences will be captivated by the sweeping melodies of Giuseppe Verdi’s iconic score, including:

“Sempre libera,” Violetta’s vibrant hymn to freedom,

“Addio, del passato bei sogni,” her heart-wrenching farewell to life,

And the rousing drinking song, “Libiamo ne’ lieti calici.”

Presented in English, Peach State Opera’s production promises a compelling and accessible experience, making it the perfect opportunity for both seasoned opera enthusiasts and newcomers to immerse themselves in the beauty and drama of this world-class art form.

Don't miss your chance to experience this unforgettable afternoon of romance and regret, accompanied by some of the most beautiful music ever written.

Event Details

What: Peach State Opera presents Verdi’s La Traviata

When: Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 3:00 PM

Where: Kohn Theatre, University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, KY

Tickets: $10.00 at the door.

For additional information on the Fine Arts Association of Southeastern Kentucky or to become a season ticket holder, please visit www.fineartsseky.org

Join us for an extraordinary performance that will stir your soul and linger in your heart long after the final curtain falls.

About Peach State Opera:

Peach State Opera is a touring company dedicated to bringing high-quality, accessible opera productions to communities across the Southeast. Their mission is to inspire, entertain, and engage audiences with dynamic storytelling and timeless music.

For more information call fineartsseky.org.