Pedal in Paducah

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Grab your bike and gather with riders of all skill levels to tour some of Paducah's most notable spots in this series of laid-back, leisurely-paced, family-friendly rides.

Rides are approximately 10 miles long and no rider is left behind.  We'll start and finish at the library parking lot.  Don't forget your helmet!

For more information call (270) 442-2510 or visit mclib.net

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
