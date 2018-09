Peg + Cat at the Carson Center

Based on the Emmy-winning PBS Kids show, this totally awesome musical features wild comedy, countless favorite songs from the show, and Peg’s super coolest pal Ramone! They will use math, such as bar graphs, size comparison, position words, fair sharing, and a whole lot of counting, to problem solve along their journey.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org