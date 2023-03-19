Peking Acrobats featuring The Shanghai Circus at the Carson Center

 THE PEKING ACROBATS with THE SHANGHAI CIRCUS offers more than a glimpse into the fascinating traditions of the Orient. It consists of sensational Chinese acrobatics, comedy, balancing feats and much more. A truly Oriental spectacular and a show for all ages, the grace and precision of the acrobats are the triumph of years of dedicated training and discipline. Chinese acrobatics are, in fact, more than just a series of stunts. Most of these acts clearly demonstrate the achievement of perfection through finding harmony between mind and body – an ancient concept in the Orient. The art form has been transformed from its simple “folk art” roots, to the spectacular entertainment event we see today, by centuries of tradition.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org

