Penguin Goes to Flight School at the Carson Center

With some friends of a feather and a little help on the technical parts, Penguin follows his dreams to flip, flap, and fly! A whimsical musical based on the book by best-selling author, Cara Lustik, Penguin gives us all the courage to follow our dreams.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org