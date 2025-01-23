Pennywise and Travel-Savvy: a Guide to Affordable Adventures
McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Pennywise and Travel-Savvy: a Guide to Affordable Adventuresled by Dale Julian, co-owner of Jane's JourneysThursday January 23, 20255:30-6:30 PM. Julian will highlight some practical strategies for saving money while traveling without sacrificing the quality of your experience.
All programs are free and open to the public
For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net
