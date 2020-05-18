Peony Festival in Warsaw

to Google Calendar - Peony Festival in Warsaw - 2020-05-18 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Peony Festival in Warsaw - 2020-05-18 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Peony Festival in Warsaw - 2020-05-18 12:00:00 iCalendar - Peony Festival in Warsaw - 2020-05-18 12:00:00

Courthouse Square in Warsaw 438 Washington & Franklin Streets, Warsaw, Kentucky 41095

Peony Festival in Warsaw

Join us on the Courthouse Square in Warsaw, KY for the 3rd annual Peony Festival.  5K run/walk starts at 10am, Riverboat Rides, Free Horse and Carriage Rides, Food, Vendors, Tractor Show, Gardening Workshops are Noon-6pm.

For more information call (859) 567-5481 or visit  gallatin.ca.uky.edu/content/peony-festival

Info

Courthouse Square in Warsaw 438 Washington & Franklin Streets, Warsaw, Kentucky 41095 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Peony Festival in Warsaw - 2020-05-18 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Peony Festival in Warsaw - 2020-05-18 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Peony Festival in Warsaw - 2020-05-18 12:00:00 iCalendar - Peony Festival in Warsaw - 2020-05-18 12:00:00