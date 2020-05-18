Peony Festival in Warsaw

Join us on the Courthouse Square in Warsaw, KY for the 3rd annual Peony Festival. 5K run/walk starts at 10am, Riverboat Rides, Free Horse and Carriage Rides, Food, Vendors, Tractor Show, Gardening Workshops are Noon-6pm.

For more information call (859) 567-5481 or visit gallatin.ca.uky.edu/content/peony-festival