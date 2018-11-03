Perfect Circle at Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Perfect Circle at Rupp Arena

A Perfect Circle visits Rupp Arena on Saturday, November 3 – featuring special guests Les Claypool and Sean Lennon!

A Perfect Circle formed in 1999 with principal members Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide) and Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer) creating a fluid band where line-ups were free to shift with each ensuing album. The band's 2000 debut album, Mer de Noms, found Howerdel and Keenan joined by drummer Josh Freese, Troy Van Leeuwen (Queens of the Stone Age, Sweethead) and Paz Lenchantin (Zwan). A Perfect Circle released Thirteenth Step in 2003, featuring the band's biggest single to date "Weak and Powerless." Joining Howerdel, Keenan and Freese for the remainder of the first wave of A Perfect Circle albums and tours were Jeordie White (aka Twiggy from Marilyn Manson) and James Iha (Smashing Pumpkins).

For more information visit  rupparena.com

Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
