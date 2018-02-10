Perfect Harmony Dinner Dance Theatre at General Butler State Resort Park

General Butler State Park 1608 Hwy. 227, Carrollton, Kentucky 41008

Perfect Harmony Dinner/Dance Theatre  at General Butler State Resort Park

Celebrate Valentine's with General Butler SRP! Package and Individual Ticket will be sold with our Lodge Front Desk.  Our up-scaled Dinner Theater is located inside General Butler Conference Center, and is known as the best in the Park system!  Not only is the food pleasing to one's palate, the selective entertainment is researched & comes recommended, along with the themed decorated room and table décor accentuates the mood of this special occasion.

For more information call (502) 732-4384.

