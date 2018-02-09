Personal Reflections of War: In Words and Music at the Norton Center

In a unique and timely program, the American String Quartet, Phil Klay, and Tom Sleigh present Personal Reflections of War: In Words and Music. The performance will include iconic works created in response to war, by Bach, Barber, Bartok and Shostakovich, in rotation with poems and short stories written by Klay and Sleigh. Phil Klay is a National Book Award-winning author and US Marine veteran; Tom Sleigh is an award-winning poet and war correspondent; and the American String Quartet has spent decades honing the luxurious sound for which it is famous, performing in all fifty states and concert halls worldwide. In this groundbreaking program, the artists, together, will examine the effects of war on individuals—their hearts, minds and souls. February 9, Weisiger Theatre. Sponsored by the Humana Visiting Professors Program at Centre College and funded in part by a grant from South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Kentucky Arts Council.

