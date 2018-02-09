Personal Reflections of War: In Words and Music

Google Calendar - Personal Reflections of War: In Words and Music - 2018-02-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Personal Reflections of War: In Words and Music - 2018-02-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Personal Reflections of War: In Words and Music - 2018-02-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - Personal Reflections of War: In Words and Music - 2018-02-09 00:00:00

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Personal Reflections of War: In Words and Music at the Norton Center

 In a unique and timely program, the American String Quartet, Phil Klay, and Tom Sleigh present Personal Reflections of War: In Words and Music. The performance will include iconic works created in response to war, by Bach, Barber, Bartok and Shostakovich, in rotation with poems and short stories written by Klay and Sleigh. Phil Klay is a National Book Award-winning author and US Marine veteran; Tom Sleigh is an award-winning poet and war correspondent; and the American String Quartet has spent decades honing the luxurious sound for which it is famous, performing in all fifty states and concert halls worldwide. In this groundbreaking program, the artists, together, will examine the effects of war on individuals—their hearts, minds and souls. February 9, Weisiger Theatre.  Sponsored by the Humana Visiting Professors Program at Centre College and funded in part by a grant from South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Kentucky Arts Council.

For more information visit nortoncenter.com

Info
Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Personal Reflections of War: In Words and Music - 2018-02-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Personal Reflections of War: In Words and Music - 2018-02-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Personal Reflections of War: In Words and Music - 2018-02-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - Personal Reflections of War: In Words and Music - 2018-02-09 00:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

June 29, 2017

Friday

June 30, 2017

Saturday

July 1, 2017

Sunday

July 2, 2017

Monday

July 3, 2017

Tuesday

July 4, 2017

Wednesday

July 5, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™