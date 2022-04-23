Peter & The Wolf at SKyPAC

Jeff Reed and Orchestra Kentucky perform a concert perfect for school age children. Featuring Prokofiev’s “Peter & the Wolf” – an entertaining introduction to the various families of instruments. Visit the Instrument Petting Zoo in the SKyPAC lobby before the concert.

Tickets are $20 for adults or $10 for children

For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com