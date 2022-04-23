Peter & The Wolf at SKyPAC

to

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

 Peter & The Wolf at SKyPAC

Jeff Reed and Orchestra Kentucky perform a concert perfect for school age children. Featuring Prokofiev’s “Peter & the Wolf” – an entertaining introduction to the various families of instruments. Visit the Instrument Petting Zoo in the SKyPAC lobby before the concert.

Tickets are $20 for adults or $10 for children

For more information call  270-904-1880  or visit theskypac.com

Info

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Concerts & Live Music
270-904-1880
to
Google Calendar - Peter & The Wolf at SKyPAC - 2022-04-23 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Peter & The Wolf at SKyPAC - 2022-04-23 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Peter & The Wolf at SKyPAC - 2022-04-23 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Peter & The Wolf at SKyPAC - 2022-04-23 19:30:00 ical