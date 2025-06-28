Peter Antoniou "Psychic" Comedian at The Virginia Theater

Peter Antoniou "Psychic" Comedian is coming back to The Virginia on Saturday, June 28 at 7:30PM with his mind-bending, jaw-dropping performance! You've seen him on America's Got Talent - now you can experience his show for yourself and find out why Simon Cowell called him 'a wizard'! Secure your tickets now before the show sells out AGAIN

For more information, please call 606.679.6366 or visit thevirginiaky.com/