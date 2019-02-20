Peter Pan and Friends On Ice at The Paramount Arts Center

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

Peter Pan and Friends On Ice at The Paramount Arts Center

Thursday, February 28th at 7:30pm

Tickets: $40, $35, $30, $25

Call the box office to purchase a family four pack for $100!

For more information visit paramountartscenter.com

Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
