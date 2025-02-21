Peter Pan at The Spotlight Playhouse

Presented by The Bluegrass Players

Check website for dates and showtimes.

Fly away to Neverland and experience the timeless magic of "Peter Pan!" This enchanting adventure invites you to join Wendy, John, and Michael as they soar with Peter Pan to a world of wonder, where pirates, mermaids, and fairies await. With its unforgettable characters, thrilling battles with Captain Hook, and the spirited Tinkerbell, this classic tale captures the imagination of audiences young and old.

Brought to life by the talented Bluegrass Players under the direction of Mr. Chad, this production promises an unforgettable evening filled with adventure, laughter, and heart. Don’t miss your chance to experience the adventure, the music, and the magic—grab your tickets today, and remember, all you need is faith, trust, and a little bit of pixie dust!

For more information call 859-756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com