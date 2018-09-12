Peter Williams Exhibit at Headley-Whitney Museum of Art

Please join the Headley-Whitney Museum of Art for this retrospective exhibition celebrating the life and work of equine artist Peter Williams. View over 100 paintings from the artist's personal collection, as well as many important works from private collectors.

On Thursday, October 4, join the Headley-Whitney for an evening tribute to Peter's life and career. Complimentary wine and hors d'oeuvres will be served.

If interested in making a donation to the museum in remembrance of Peter Williams, donations can be made through the Headley-Whitney's website, by mail, or in person. Thank you in advance for any contributions.

Through November 11

Evening Tribute Event: Thursday, October 4 | 6:30PM

Headley-Whitney Museum of Art | 4435 Old Frankfort Pike

Thursday-Friday, 10AM-5PM | Saturday-Sunday, 12PM-5PM

859.255.6653

For more information call 859.255.6653 or visit Headley-Whitney.org