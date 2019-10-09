Phil Collins at KFC Yum! Center

Due to overwhelming demand a limited run of Phil Collins Still Not Dead Yet, Live! dates have been confirmed for fall 2019. The 15-city limited engagement will kick off September 23rd in Dallas, TX and make its way to Louisville on October 9th. Tickets for all dates go on sale Saturday, March 30th.

One of the world’s most acclaimed hitmakers with over 100 million record sales and an unstoppable catalogue of Number 1 albums, Phil Collins Still Not Dead Yet, Live! follows his highly successful Phil Collins Not Dead Yet 2018 outing which included multiple sold out dates and will once again feature Phil Collins accompanied by longtime guitarist Daryl Stuermer, keyboardist Brad Cole, bassist Leland Sklar, percussionist Richie Garcia), 4 piece horns & stellar backup vocalists with Phil’s son Nicolas once again handling the iconic drum beats Phil himself made so famous and compelling a generation before.

