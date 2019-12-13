Phil Madeira Quintet at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Price: $20

Phil Madeira is a Nashville-based musician, artist, songwriter and producer. Phil has been a behind-the-scenes shaker and mover as a band member (Emmylou Harris; Her Red Dirt Boys, Buddy Miller, The Phil Keaggy Band) and session musician/songwriter (Alison Krauss, Mat Kearney, Old Crow Medicine Show, Buddy Miller, Garth Brooks, Toby Keith, Daniel Amos, Amy Grant, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, The Civil Wars, Julie Miller, The Band Perry, and many more). These days, Madeira has turned his attention to jazz and music of the soul. Join us for a mix of original tunes and seasonal favorites.

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org