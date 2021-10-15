Phil Vassar in Concert at The Amp at Dant Crossing

The Amphitheater at Dant Crossing 225 Dee Head Road, Gethsemane, Kentucky 40051

Phil Vassar in Concert at The Amp at Dant Crossing

THE AMP AT DANT CROSSING FALL 2021 LINEUP 

Oct. 08 Mark Wills 

Oct. 09 Better Than Ezra

Oct. 15 Phil Vassar

Oct. 16 Smash Mouth

Oct. 22 Gin Blossoms 

Oct. 23 Kaleb Cecil with Chris Bradley, Jacob Downs, Grafenburg & Josh Mitcham

Oct. 29 Jim Messina 

Oct. 30 David Lee Murphy 

For more information call (502) 917-0710 or visit  dantcrossing.com

