Photographs of Manuel Álvarez Bravo at Speed Art Museum

Manuel Álvarez Bravo was the leading photographer working in Mexico during the twentieth century. His early works reveal the influence of Modernism, but he quickly developed a distinctive vision deeply rooted in his native Mexican culture and identity. Like Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo, Álvarez Bravo flourished during the artistic and cultural renaissance that emerged following the Mexican Revolution of 1910 – 1921. Whether documenting the urban landscape of Mexico City or capturing imagery evoking indigenous traditions, his photographs capture a timelessness infused with overtones of mysticism, metaphor, and poetry.

For more information, please call 502.634.2700 or visit speedmuseum.org/exhibitions