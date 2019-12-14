Photos with Santa Support Shop with a Trooper

WHO: Angie G. Photography 147 West Court Street Prestonsburg KY, along with Kentucky State Police Post 09

WHAT: SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN

Angie G. Photography invites the community to have their picture taken with Santa Clause. All proceeds go to KSP SHOP WITH A TROOPER.

WHERE: 147 West Court Street, Prestonsburg KY.

WHEN: Saturday December 14, 2019 12AM until 4PM

For more information call (606) 433-7711 or email William.petry@ky.gov