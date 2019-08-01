Physics Phun at Living Arts and Science Center

The Living Arts & Science Center | 362 N Martin Luther King Blvd

Let the Physics Phun begin! This hands-on, family night will be bursting with experiment stations, physical science challenges, and lively design and build competitions! From designing and building your own rollercoasters and bridges, to learning about circuitry and creating a catapult – dynamic fun will be had! Discover the physics of light in the planetarium, featuring Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope shows!

Thursday, August 1 | 6PM

859.252.5222

For more information call (859) 252-5222 or visit lasclex.org