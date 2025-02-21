× Expand Yangzi Huang Wynona Wang

Pianist Wynona Wang at Glema Mahr

Chinese pianist Wynona Wang was selected as First Prize winner of the 2018 Concert Artists Guild International Competition, the latest in a series of impressive first prize performances, along with the 2017 Wideman International Piano Competition in Louisiana. Wynona was also awarded the Juilliard School’s 2022 Rubenstein Prize, as well as the 2019 Charlotte White Career Grant awarded by the Salon de Virtuosi in New York City.

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org