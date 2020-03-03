Pianist Yael Weiss at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Pianist Yael Weiss at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Yael Weiss – pianist ∙ Tuesday, March 3, 2020 ∙ 7:30 P.M.

A captivating presence on the concert scene, award-winning Israeli-American pianist Yael Weiss has been hailed by many of today’s greatest musicians and critics for visionary interpretations of surpassing depth, immediacy and communicative power. Following a recent recital, the Washington Post portrayed her as “a pianist who delves deeply and tellingly into that cloudy area where fantasy morphs into improvisation, inventiveness being common to both.”

For more information call (270) 824-8650 or visit glemacenter.org

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
270-824-8650
