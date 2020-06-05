Picasso at the Lapin Agile at Shelby County Community Theatre

This long-running Off Broadway absurdist comedy by Steve Martin places Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso in a Parisian cafe in 1904, just before the renowned scientist transformed physics with his theory of relativity and the celebrated painter set the art world afire with cubism. In his first comedy for the stage, the popular actor and screenwriter plays fast and loose with fact, fame, and fortune as these two geniuses muse on the century’s achievements and prospects, as well as other fanciful topics, with infectious dizziness.

Performance times for all shows (unless otherwise noted):

Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 PM

Sundays at 2:30 PM

Ticket prices:

Adults: $16

Seniors (ages 62+): $13

Students and Children: $11

Tickets will go on sale 2 weeks before opening night.

Reservations: Online & by phone at (502) 633-0222

For more information call 502-633-0222 or visit shelbytheatre.org