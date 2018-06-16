Picasso to Pollock: Modern Masterworks from the Eskenazi Museum of Art at the Speed Museum

Picasso to Pollock: Modern Masterworks from the Eskenazi Museum of Art showcases the impressive early 20th-century art collection owned by the Eskenazi Museum of Art at Indiana University. It covers the breadth of nearly every major artistic movement that occurred between the years 1900 and 1950 in Europe and America. During this period, traditional notions and expectations about making art were completely upended as artists explored radical new approaches to color, form, and content. Boundaries were pushed via revolutionary new ways of thinking, expressed through such movements as Fauvism, Cubism, German Expressionism, Dada, and Surrealism.

The exhibition serves as a basic primer in early 20th century modern Western art. Gallery themes include Wars and Revolution, Abstraction, Cubism, Dada and Surrealism, Expressionism, and Urban Life, with emphasis on the creative process and artistic experimentation, especially as the century progressed. Featured artists include Pablo Picasso, Georges Braque, Ernst Ludwig Kirchner, Gabriele Muenter, Egon Schiele, Henry Moore, Isamu Noguchi, Kay Sage, Paul Klee, Diego Rivera, and Jackson Pollock.

The exhibition is the first in a series of collaborations and collection exchanges between the Speed Art Museum and the Eskenazi Museum at Indiana University.

