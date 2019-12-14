Picasso: From Antibes to Louisville Exhibit at KMAC

KMAC Museum is excited to bring Pablo Picasso from the shores of the Mediterranean to the banks of the Ohio. Picasso: From Antibes to Louisville will bring together approximately 50 ceramics and works on paper created by Picasso between 1931 and 1956. These works are part of the collection of the Musée Picasso in Antibes, France, and have never before been on view outside of Europe. Don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind opportunity.

For more information call (502) 589-0102 or visit kmacmuseum.org