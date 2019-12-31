Pick Your New Year’s Eve Party at Kenlake State Resort Park
Kenlake State Resort Park 542 Kenlake Road, Hardin, Kentucky 42048
Pick Your New Year’s Eve Party at Kenlake State Resort Park
Kenlake is offering two party options for New Year’s Eve. One option includes the Stronghold Band with live rock & roll, a little rhythm and blues and dancing. The second option is Dirt Road Productions, a DJ with today’s top pop, rock, and country dance tunes. Both options include a prime rib and boiled shrimp buffet from 5-8 p.m., a lodge room, party favors, and breakfast buffet for $174.95 per couple. A one-bedroom cottage option is $194.95. Call 270-474-2211.
For more information call (270) 474-2211 or visit parks.ky.gov