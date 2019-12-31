Pick Your New Year’s Eve Party at Kenlake State Resort Park

Kenlake is offering two party options for New Year’s Eve. One option includes the Stronghold Band with live rock & roll, a little rhythm and blues and dancing. The second option is Dirt Road Productions, a DJ with today’s top pop, rock, and country dance tunes. Both options include a prime rib and boiled shrimp buffet from 5-8 p.m., a lodge room, party favors, and breakfast buffet for $174.95 per couple. A one-bedroom cottage option is $194.95. Call 270-474-2211.

