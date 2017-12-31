Pick Your Party New Year's Eve at Kenlake

Kenlake State Resort Park Presents:

Pick Your Own Party New Year's Eve!

Package Includes:

Prime Rib and Boiled Shrimp Buffet from 5 P.M.-8 P.M.

Overnight Stay

Party Favors

Your Choice of Dance Party

Breakfast Buffet

Pick From:

The Stronghold Band

Bringing Live Rock & Roll, Country, and A Little Rhythm and Blues.

Dance and Band in Meeting Room A of Hotel

or

Dirt Road Productions

Spinning Today's Rock/Pop/Country Hits plus all your old time Dance and Party tunes! They'll even have some Karaoke mixed in!

Dance in Garden Room of Hotel

1 Bedroom Cottage Package: $194.95/ couple

Lodge Room Package: 174.95/ couple

We will supply non-alcoholic drinks and mixers, hats & horns, chips and dip.

The Aurora Landing Restaurant will be open for a Farewell to 2017 Happy Hour from 1-4P.M. Drinks and Appetizers not included in package price!

Overnight Packages only. No "Dance only" tickets.

Dinner Buffet is open to the public. Call the park for More Information!

For more information visit parks.ky.gov or call 270-474-2211