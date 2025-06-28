× Expand Knock on Wood Mercantile & Café Pickin on the Porch

Pickin on the Porch at Knock on Wood

FREE admission/Cost for food & drink.

Live music, a great food menu and good company make Pickin on the Porch gatherings the best! These special events are held the last Saturday of the month, May - September. A special menu is planned for each event and Milewide Beer comes to serve up cold ones. The parking lot transforms into a gathering area with some provided outside seating. Bring your own lawn chairs to enjoy the evening’s musical entertainment. Past guests have inlcuded talented local musicians and groups like Ida Clare, Jordan Bales, Kaintuck, Rachel Oldham and Allen Lane Band, all playing their original music! Hope you’ll come on down the hill and join us this 2025 season!

June 28 - SHAYLA MCGUIRE

July 26 - HOLLERING CROWS

August 30 - RACHEL OLDHAM

September 27 - KAINTUCK BAND

For more information call (502) 222-4200 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/