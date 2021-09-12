Pickin' in B.G. @ The Capitol
to
Capitol Arts Center 416 East Main Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
BG Concert Series
Presented by Warren County Public Library
You won't want to miss this music event at the Capitol! Featuring Mark Whitley, Adam Cline, Tessa Norris, and more great local artists! This event is free and open to the public, no ticket required.
For more information call (270) 781-4882 or visit warrenpl.org
Info
Capitol Arts Center 416 East Main Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Concerts & Live Music, Talks & Readings