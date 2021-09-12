Pickin' in B.G. @ The Capitol

to

Capitol Arts Center 416 East Main Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

BG Concert Series

Presented by Warren County Public Library

You won't want to miss this music event at the Capitol! Featuring Mark Whitley, Adam Cline, Tessa Norris, and more great local artists! This event is free and open to the public, no ticket required.

For more information call (270) 781-4882 or visit warrenpl.org

Info

Capitol Arts Center 416 East Main Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Concerts & Live Music, Talks & Readings
to
Google Calendar - Pickin' in B.G. @ The Capitol - 2021-09-12 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Pickin' in B.G. @ The Capitol - 2021-09-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Pickin' in B.G. @ The Capitol - 2021-09-12 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Pickin' in B.G. @ The Capitol - 2021-09-12 18:00:00 ical