Pickin' on the Patio at Boyce General Store
Boyce General Store 10551 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, Alvaton, Kentucky 42122
×
Boyce General Store
Guest enjoying live music at Pickin' on the Patio
Pickin' on the Patio at Boyce General Store
Boyce General Stores' 'Pickin' on the Patio' concert series with The Carmonas performing. The theme is cruise-in! Come out for a free evening of music from 5:30-8:30pm. Grab a bite to eat with your family and friends!
For more information call (270) 782-0800 visit visitbgky.com/event/pickin-on-the-patio-concert-series/3571/
Info
Boyce General Store 10551 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, Alvaton, Kentucky 42122 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Kids & Family