× Expand Boyce General Store Guest enjoying live music at Pickin' on the Patio

Pickin' on the Patio at Boyce General Store

Boyce General Stores' 'Pickin' on the Patio' concert series with The Carmonas performing. The theme is cruise-in! Come out for a free evening of music from 5:30-8:30pm. Grab a bite to eat with your family and friends!

For more information call (270) 782-0800 visit visitbgky.com/event/pickin-on-the-patio-concert-series/3571/